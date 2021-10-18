Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccine camp in TN advanced by a day

This time, the sixth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held on October 23 instead of on the next day as those preferring meat or alcohol on Sundays have been avoiding the drive, as they are under a false impression that vaccine should not be taken due to the intake of non-vegetarian food or alcohol, he said.But, this is not so.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:27 IST
Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI): The weekly mega COVID-19 vaccination camp would be advanced by a day to this Saturday to ensure total participation of those avoiding the Sunday drive for the sake of meat or alcohol, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

The camp, nevertheless, has evoked tremendous response from the public and it resulted in covering about 67 per cent for the first dose and 25 per cent the second dose, the Minister said. “This time, the sixth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held on October 23 instead of on the next day as those preferring meat or alcohol on Sundays have been avoiding the drive, as they are under a false impression that vaccine should not be taken due to the intake of non-vegetarian food or alcohol,” he said.

“But, this is not so. Anyway, the camp will be advanced to Saturday to ensure those avoiding it for some reason come and get the shots without fail,” the Minister told reporters here.

The camps would be held at 50,000 places throughout the State. “Nearly, 30.43 lakh beneficiaries will be administered the second dose in the sixth mega camp,” Subramanian said.

