Germany's pandemic state of emergency to end Nov. 25 - Bild

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:29 IST
Germany's pandemic state of emergency to end Nov. 25 - Bild
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said special regulations relating to the coronavirus pandemic could end on November 25, though many indoor test, vaccine and other hygiene measures would need to remain in place, Bild reported.

"This means the state of emergency that has been in place for almost 19 months since March 28, 2020 will end," he said on Monday, according to the newspaper. "We are moving from a state of emergency to a state of special caution."

The exceptional pandemic-control measures expire automatically unless actively extended by parliamentary vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

