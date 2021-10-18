EU regulator evaluating use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in young children

The European Union's medicines regulator said on Monday it has started evaluating the use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of five and 11.

The European Medicines Agency said it will review data related to the vaccine, known as Comirnaty, including results from an ongoing clinical study involving young children.

