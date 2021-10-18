Left Menu

Italy reports 44 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 1,597 new cases

Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 24 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,597 from 2,437. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,428 on Monday, up from 2,386 a day earlier.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:41 IST
Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 24 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,597 from 2,437. Italy has registered 131,585 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain, and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,428 on Monday, up from 2,386 a day earlier. There were 26 new admissions to intensive care increasing from 15 on Sunday. The total number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 rose to 358 from 349.

Some 219,878 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 381,051, the health ministry said.

