Left Menu

Oppn slams Goa govt on oxygen shortage, deaths during COVID-19 second wave

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:58 IST
Oppn slams Goa govt on oxygen shortage, deaths during COVID-19 second wave
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's opposition parties on Monday criticized the BJP-led government in the state after a high-level committee confirmed deaths due to the scarcity of oxygen in Goa Medical College and Hospital.

A three-member committee constituted by the state government, in its report, said GMCH did not raise any issue of lack of oxygen or sought its augmentation, except putting their demand before the High Court.

Several Covid-19 patients had died this year during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic due to shortage of oxygen in GMCH, with the committee also stating GMCH did not take action on the letter written by Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), adding that taking such a step would have helped manage the situation better.

Raising the issue in the Assembly during the day, Goa Forward Party MLAs rushed to the Well in protest, with Vijai Sardesai demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for ''failing miserably to manage the oxygen supply situation, which led to the death of many patients''.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Rahul Mahambrey too sought the resignation of Sawant and state health minister Vishwajit Rane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021