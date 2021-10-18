Left Menu

BMC allows reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres from Oct 22 with COVID-19 norms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:11 IST
BMC allows reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres from Oct 22 with COVID-19 norms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday allowed reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums for organising cultural programmes in the metropolis from October 22 with COVID-19 protocols like use of face masks and social distancing.

In a circular, the civic body said the SOPs (standard operating procedures) related to reopening of these establishments, which were issued by the Maharashtra government through three separate orders, will be applicable in areas falling under the BMC's jurisdiction.

Earlier last week, the government had issued SOPs for reopening of cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums for cultural events at 50 per cent capacity across the state.

The BMC circular highlighted that it will be mandatory for people visiting these establishments to follow social distancing norms, mask mandate and other measures announced by the state government from time to time.

The circular warned of action against violators under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other legal provisions.

Last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that cinema halls and drama theatres can reopen from October 22, easing further restrictions as the second coronavirus wave showed signs of waning in the state.

As per the SOPs, the occupancy at cinemas, theatres and multiplexes cannot be more than 50 percent of their total capacity and adequate social distancing must be ensured. Show times of cinema halls will have to be ''staggered'', and the sale of only packaged food and beverages will be allowed. Food and beverages cannot be taken inside the screening auditorium and cinema halls in containment zones will continue to remain closed, according to the SOPs.

''Even though permission has been granted to start cinemas, cinema owners will be required to abide by the rules laid down by the Departments of Revenue and Forests, Relief and Rehabilitation and Public Health,'' one of the government orders said.

Cinema-goers will be required to wear face masks and hand sanitizers should be made available inside the halls and washrooms, according to the norms.

Spitting should not be allowed anywhere on the premises and thermal check-up will be mandatory at the entry points.

''Spectators must have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or their health status on the Aarogya Setu app must show as safe,'' according to the SOPs.

The SOPs said the air-conditioning temperatures inside cinema halls should be set between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Cinema halls and theatres, shut since March 2020, were reopened in November last year. However, they were closed again in April 2021 after the second coronavirus wave hit Maharashtra.

On Monday, Mumbai reported four fresh fatalities linked to coronavirus and 373 new cases. A day earlier, the metropolis had not reported any fresh death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021