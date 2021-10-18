Left Menu

Karnataka reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hrs

Karnataka reported 214 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:23 IST
Karnataka reported 214 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Monday. As many as 12 people died in the state due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in Karnataka to 37,953.

The state recorded 488 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,36,527. The number of active cases in the state stands at 9164.

The daily positivity rate on Sunday was 0.27 per cent. The case fatality rate yesterday stood at 5.61 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read: Emmvee signs MoU with Karnataka Government to set up 3 GW manufacturing facility in Dobaspet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

