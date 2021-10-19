Britain reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in three months on Monday as the number of infections reached levels last seen when lockdown restrictions were in place in England during the summer. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Europe's drug regulator is evaluating use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children as young as five, while also taking steps to aid an increase in production and boost the shot's reach. * Latvia announced a lockdown from Oct. 21 until Nov. 15 to try to slow a spike in infections in one of the least vaccinated European Union countries.

* More than a billion COVID-19 vaccines produced in the European Union have been exported since December 2020, making the bloc the biggest exporter of the shots. AMERICAS

* Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. * Travel website Kayak said searches related to international travel to the United States spiked 48% on Saturday from the same day one week earlier.

* Wall Street banks have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic-era trading boom, fuelled by the Federal Reserve's massive injection of cash into financial markets. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The World Health Organization asked for further data from India's Bharat Biotech to consider the company's request for an emergency-use listing for its COVID-19 shot, saying the WHO could not "cut corners" in making a decision. * Thailand will stop using the vaccine of China's Sinovac when its current stock finishes, a senior official said.

* India's vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed. * New Zealand's Auckland will retain its lockdown for two more weeks in the battle on the Delta variant.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's drugs regulator said it was not approving an emergency use application for Russia's Sputnik V shot for now, citing concerns about its safety for people at risk of HIV.

* Algeria lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country last month. * Burundi rolled out its first COVID-19 vaccines, months after most African countries.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Valneva SE said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated efficacy "at least as good, if not better" than AstraZeneca's shot in a late-stage trial comparing the two, with significantly fewer adverse side effects.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Equity indexes across the globe were near flat on Monday as data showed slower-than-expected growth in China's economy last quarter, while five-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020.

* Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor vehicle output, further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth. * India's central bank said policy support is needed for longer for a sustained recovery in Asia's third-largest economy from a coronavirus-induced slowdown, even as demand has picked up.

