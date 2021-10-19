Left Menu

Brazil reports 183 COVID deaths in 24 hours, average daily toll falls to 380

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-10-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 03:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil has had 7,446 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 183 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday. The South American country has now registered 21,651,910 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 603,465, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 14-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to just 380 a day, compared to the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic.

