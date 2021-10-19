Left Menu

New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads

The lockdown in Auckland was extended by two weeks https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-pm-ardern-extends-covid-19-lockdown-auckland-2021-10-18 on Monday. Authorities have blamed rule-breakers and unvaccinated people for the rise in cases. The government now aims to have the country live with COVID-19 through higher inoculations https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-vaccinates-25-its-people-day-drive-live-with-covid-19-2021-10-16.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 19-10-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 08:32 IST
New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand recorded on Tuesday the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began last year, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in its biggest city Auckland. The South Pacific nation reported 94 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 87 were in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 2,099. There have been 28 deaths in total due to COVID-19 and 38 people are hospitalised over the virus.

Once the poster child for stamping out COVID-19, New Zealand has been fighting a Delta outbreak that has spread across Auckland and its neighbouring regions despite tough lockdown and border closures. About 1.7 million Aucklanders still face tight restrictions under a lockdown, though this has not stopped the surge of the virus. The lockdown in Auckland was extended by two weeks https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-pm-ardern-extends-covid-19-lockdown-auckland-2021-10-18 on Monday.

Authorities have blamed rule-breakers and unvaccinated people for the rise in cases. "The rules matter for everyone and the ask of testing if you are symptomatic applies to everyone," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"We need everyone who can be, to be vaccinated ... we all have a part to play," she said. New Zealand had stayed largely virus-free for most of the pandemic until the Delta outbreak in mid-August. The government now aims to have the country live with COVID-19 through higher inoculations https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-vaccinates-25-its-people-day-drive-live-with-covid-19-2021-10-16. Nearly 67% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021