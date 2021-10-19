Bulgaria's daily count of new COVID-19 cases rises to 4,979

Bulgaria reported 4,979 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest daily count since March 24, data from the health ministry showed.

A total of 214 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, data showed, bringing the total death toll from the pandemic to 22,488.

Bulgaria, where many distrust anti-coronavirus vaccines, has seen a rise in new infections since September. The health ministry is considering new restrictions to limit the spread of the infection.

