Bulgaria's daily count of COVID-19 cases rises to 4,979

Bulgaria reported 4,979 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest daily count since March 24, as it battles the more contagious Delta variant, health ministry data showed. A total of 214 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the figures, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 22,488.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 11:57 IST
Bulgaria reported 4,979 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest daily count since March 24, as it battles the more contagious Delta variant, health ministry data showed.

A total of 214 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the figures, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 22,488. Bulgaria has seen a rise in new infections since the start of September. There is a high level of distrust in vaccines and only 24% of the adult population are fully inoculated, compared with an average of 74% in the EU.

More than 6,200 people were in hospitals, with 537 in intensive care units, overwhelming the health system. The health ministry is considering new restrictions or the introduction of a health pass to limit the spread of the infection.

