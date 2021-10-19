Czechs report highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since April

The Czech Republic detected 2,521 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since late April, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The count is almost double the reported number for the same day last week.

The country of 10.7 million has fully vaccinated 6.03 million people as of Monday.

