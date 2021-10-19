Left Menu

Czechs report highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since April

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-10-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 11:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Czech Republic detected 2,521 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since late April, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The count is almost double the reported number for the same day last week.

The country of 10.7 million has fully vaccinated 6.03 million people as of Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

