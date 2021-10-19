Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

Russia reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Russia's COVID-19 task force reported 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections in the past 24 hours.

