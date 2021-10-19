Rajasthan govt cancels leaves of health workers to bolster dengue response

The Rajasthan government has cancelled the leaves of health workers and decided to send nodal officers in areas affected by dengue and other seasonal diseases to run special campaigns, officials said Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Health Minister Raghu Sharma directed officials to run 'Dengue Mukt Rajasthan' campaign from October 20 to November 3 to check the outbreak of dengue and other seasonal diseases.

Under the campaign, 24X7 control rooms and rapid response teams have been formed in all districts to carry out anti-larva exercise and awareness activities amonth among other measures.

Sharma held a video conference meeting with all Chief Medical Health Officers (CMHOs), Principal Medical Officers and other officials of the health department and issued necessary directions. A senior official of the medical and health department said, ''Leaves have been cancelled with effect from Tuesday. Those who have gone on a leave will also have to return. The leaves have been cancelled till further orders.'' Sharma also reviewed the arrangements made to curb the outbreak of seasonal diseases, besides carrying out coronavirus vaccination and testing.

According to the statement, he asked officials to carry out anti-larva exercise in 50 adjoining houses if a patient of malaria, dengue or chikungunya is found in any house.

Officials have been asked to conduct awareness activities on the prevention of seasonal diseases.

Instructions have also been given to maintain regular supply of adequate medicines for seasonal diseases and to conduct door-to-door surveys in the affected areas and identify and treat patients. Rajasthan has reported 6,797 cases of dengue and other seasonal diseases this year till October 18, with the highest of 1,411 reported in Jaipur, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)