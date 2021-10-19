Left Menu

Romania reports record number of deaths, COVID-19 infections

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 16:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania reported a fresh daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday, and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

It said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past 24 hours. More than 1,800 people are treated in intensive care units across Romania, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

