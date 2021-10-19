Romania reports record number of deaths, COVID-19 infections
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 16:06 IST
Romania reported a fresh daily record of COVID-19 infections of 18,863 cases on Tuesday, and 574 deaths, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.
It said it processed a number of 81,054 tests over the past 24 hours. More than 1,800 people are treated in intensive care units across Romania, it added.
