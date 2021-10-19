Russia plans non-working days to curb spread of COVID-19

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova urged the cabinet to introduce non-working days Oct.30 to Nov.7 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, amid record rates of infections and deaths.

Russia on Tuesday reported 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections in the past 24 hours.

