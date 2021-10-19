Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:41 IST
UK to open up COVID vaccine booking service to those aged 12-15
  • United Kingdom

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday that the national COVID-19 vaccine booking service would be opened up to those aged 12 and 15 to ramp up the number of younger people receiving shots amid concern about a rise in cases. "I think it is important for anyone who is invited as eligible for vaccine including young people that they do come forward and take up that offer," Javid told parliament.

The spread of the virus among children in England is fuelling a recent rise in cases nationally and causing concern among some scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly.

