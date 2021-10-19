Left Menu

COVID-19: Mumbai's R-value drops below 1, showing infection rate declining

After being over one in the first half of October, Mumbais R-value, which reflects how rapidly the coronavirus pandemic is spreading, has dropped below one, according to researchers of the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences.The R-value for COVID-19 in Mumbai between October 16 and 18 was 0.94, they said.The Reproduction number, or R, refers to how many people a sick person infects on an average.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
After being over one in the first half of October, Mumbai's R-value, which reflects how rapidly the coronavirus pandemic is spreading, has dropped below one, according to researchers of the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

The R-value for COVID-19 in Mumbai between October 16 and 18 was 0.94, they said.

The Reproduction number, or R, refers to how many people a sick person infects on average. In other words, it can tell how 'efficiently' a virus is spreading.

The smaller R is than 1, the faster the disease is on the decline. Conversely, if R is greater than 1, the number of infected people is increasing in each round - technically, this is what is called the epidemic phase.

The bigger the number is 1, the faster the rate of spread of the disease in the population.

The drop in the R-value comes after the first half of October saw it hovering over 1. The R-value of the city between September 28 and 30 was 1.03, said the researchers.

Between October 10 and 12, the R number for the financial capital was 1.01 and it stood at 1.05 between October 13 and 15, they said.

It dropped below 1 between October 16 and 18, said the researchers.

On Monday, Mumbai registered 373 new cases of coronavirus and four fresh fatalities linked to the infection.

A day earlier, the metropolis had not recorded any fresh death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic broke out in March last year though it logged 367 positive cases.

