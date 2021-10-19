Health News Roundup: Russia proposes week-long workplace shutdown as COVID deaths hit new record; U.S. FDA to allow mixing and matching of COVID-19 boosters- NYT and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Russia proposes week-long workplace shutdown as COVID deaths hit new record

Russia on Tuesday proposed to shut workplaces for a week at the start of November as its daily COVID-19 death toll hit a new record and a sharp rise in cases continued, leading to fresh calls from the Kremlin for people to get vaccinated. Russia's COVID-19 task force reported 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections, just shy of a record daily rise, with authorities blaming the surge on a slow vaccination campaign.

U.S. FDA to allow mixing and matching of COVID-19 boosters- NYT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to get a different booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine than the one initially taken, the New York Times reported on Monday. The FDA in September authorized a booster dose of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans.

UK to open up COVID vaccine booking service to those aged 12-15

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday that the national COVID-19 vaccine booking service would be opened up to those aged 12 and 15 to ramp up the number of younger people receiving shots amid concern about a rise in cases. "I think it is important for anyone who is invited as eligible for vaccine including young people that they do come forward and take up that offer," Javid told parliament.

Exclusive-Germany may miss COVID-19 vaccine donation goal, blames manufacturers

Germany may miss its target to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year due to conditions imposed by manufacturers and delivery shortfalls, a health ministry official said in a letter to Brussels seen by Reuters. The 100 million doses account for half of the total promised by European Union member states to poorer countries this year, according to the European Commission.

Exclusive - WHO-led programme aims to buy antiviral COVID-19 pills for $10 - document

A World Health Organization-led programme to ensure poorer countries get fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments aims to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course, a draft document seen by Reuters says. Merck & Co's experimental pill molnupiravir is likely to be one of the drugs, and other drugs to treat mild patients are being developed.

J&J bullish on 2021 profits, keeps vaccine sales outlook unchanged

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday raised its annual adjusted profit forecast, but stuck to its COVID-19 vaccine sales target of $2.5 billion as it works through production challenges that have resulted in delays. The drugmaker had earlier this year faced quality problems at a Baltimore manufacturing facility that produces the single-dose vaccine, resulting in wastage of millions of doses.

Children fuel English COVID case rise after slow vaccine start

The spread of COVID-19 among children in England is fuelling a rise in cases nationally and causing concern among some scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly, risking the welfare of children and adults alike. COVID-19 cases in Britain as a whole are much higher than in other European countries and are rising. On Friday one survey suggested prevalence was at its highest level since January, with 8% of secondary school children infected.

Romania's COVID-19 deaths hit record as intensive care beds run out

Romania reported record numbers of daily coronavirus deaths and infections on Tuesday, as a hospital system stretched to breaking point by the EU's second-lowest vaccination rate ran out of intensive care beds. New infections in the preceding 24 hours topped 18,800 while 574 people died of the virus, official data showed.

UK keeping a very close eye on rising COVID-19 infections - PM spokesperson

Britain's government is keeping a "very close eye" on rising level of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said, after infections rose to the highest level since lockdown restrictions were eased in the summer. The number of cases in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European countries and have risen by more 60% in the last month.

