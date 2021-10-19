Older people in Moscow told to stay home for four months amid COVID surge

The Moscow city government on Tuesday ordered elderly people to stay home for four months and told businesses to have at least 30% of staff work from home amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Russia.

The new rules take effect from Oct. 25, it said in a statement. Russia on Tuesday reported 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)