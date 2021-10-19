Left Menu

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Singapore's health ministry reported 3,994 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded seven new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. In September, it also tightened curbs that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default.

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

