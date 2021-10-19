UK reports 223 COVID-19 deaths, most since March
19-10-2021
Britain on Tuesday reported 223 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, the highest figure since March, according to official data.
A total of 43,738 new cases were also registered.
