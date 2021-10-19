Left Menu

UK reports 223 COVID-19 deaths, most since March

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:40 IST
Britain on Tuesday reported 223 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, the highest figure since March, according to official data.

A total of 43,738 new cases were also registered.

