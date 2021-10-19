Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE * Germany may miss its target to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year due to conditions imposed by manufacturers and delivery shortfalls, a health ministry official said in a letter to Brussels seen by Reuters.

Russia and Ukraine reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, while Poland said new cases in the country increased by almost 85% from the previous week and new infections in the Netherlands jumped 44% in the week through Tuesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany may miss its target to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year due to conditions imposed by manufacturers and delivery shortfalls, a health ministry official said in a letter to Brussels seen by Reuters. * Moscow ordered elderly people to stay home for four months and told businesses to have at least 30% of staff work from home, while Russia's deputy prime minister urged the cabinet to introduce non-working days to curb the spread of COVID-19.

* The spread of COVID-19 among children in England is fuelling a rise in cases nationally and causing concern among some scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly. * Romania reported record numbers of daily deaths and infections on Tuesday, as its hospital system, stretched to breaking point, ran out of intensive care beds.

* Ireland will allow nightclubs to reopen for the first time since March 2020 but stepped back from plans to drop almost all restrictions in response to a rise in infections. AMERICAS

* Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, a top military officer and a national security adviser, died on Monday at age 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, his family said. * National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver hopes Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving will eventually get vaccinated and said he respects New York City's COVID-19 regulations that have put the guard's season in doubt.

* Brazil's government is considering combining pandemic relief payments and "Bolsa Familia" welfare programs into a monthly stipend of 300 reais ($54.42) next year. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A "sizeable number" of people in India have not taken their second vaccine dose by the due date despite adequate supplies, but new infections fell to their lowest since early March. * Singapore and New Zealand on Tuesday recorded the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began last year.

* China reported nine new domestically transmitted cases on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since the end of September, with the latest outbreak prompting two northern border areas to enforce a lockdown. * Australia's cases remained subdued on Tuesday as its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, gradually move towards normality amid a surge in vaccinations.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Algeria lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country last month.

* Burundi rolled out its first COVID-19 vaccines, months after most African countries. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Atea Pharmaceuticals said a mid-stage trial testing its experimental COVID-19 treatment failed to meet the main goal of reducing the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate disease. * A World Health Organization-led programme to ensure poorer countries get fair access to vaccines, tests and treatments aims to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course, a draft document seen by Reuters says.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks climbed to a one-month high on Tuesday as a rally in technology shares and prospects of more forecast-beating corporate earnings helped counter concerns about elevated inflationary pressures.

* Indonesia has cut its oil and gas production targets for this year, officials at industry regulator SKK Migas told reporters, as the pandemic affected new projects. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

