WHO director general has lauded India's Covid vaccination efforts: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said he had an interaction with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on various issues related to health and the latter lauded the ''mammoth efforts'' undertaken by the Indian government for vaccination against COVID-19.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India crossed 99 core on Tuesday and as the country is close to administering 100 crore doses, the Centre has urged the states to focus on the second-dose coverage of vaccination in light of an adequate availability of vaccine doses.

''Had a detailed interaction with DG WHO @DrTedros, accompanied by other senior officials of @WHO, on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms. DG WHO lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for #COVID19 vaccination,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

According to official sources, around 74.45 per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and around 30.63 per cent have received both doses.

''We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations,'' Mandaviya said in another tweet.

