Left Menu

Italy's Chinese feel penalised by COVID Green Pass rules

One of Italy's largest Chinese communities says it is being unfairly penalised by the government's mandatory COVID-19 health pass and has asked the authorities for a flexible interpretation of the rules. The so-called Green Pass, showing proof of COVID immunity through vaccination, previous infection or a negative test, has triggered protests in several Italian cities since the government made it mandatory in the workplace from Oct. 15.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:47 IST
Italy's Chinese feel penalised by COVID Green Pass rules

One of Italy's largest Chinese communities says it is being unfairly penalised by the government's mandatory COVID-19 health pass and has asked the authorities for a flexible interpretation of the rules.

The so-called Green Pass, showing proof of COVID immunity through vaccination, previous infection or a negative test, has triggered protests in several Italian cities since the government made it mandatory in the workplace from Oct. 15. The latest complaints come from the 25,000-strong Chinese community in the Tuscan city of Prato, which grew up around the local textile industry.

Many have been inoculated in China with the Chinese vaccine Sinovac, which does not qualify for the Green Pass. The head of Prato's Chinese community, Luca Zhou Long, wrote to Tuscany's President Eugenio Giani asking him to resolve "the bureaucratic hurdle" preventing many Chinese from going to work.

"It is clear that this situation involves considerable difficulties for production, not due to a lack of vaccination but due to the impossibility to obtain the certificate," Long wrote in the letter made public on Tuesday. The only vaccines recognised by Italy for the purposes of the Green Pass are Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi has personally expressed scepticism over Sinovac.

"The Chinese vaccine ... has shown itself not to be adequate," he said in June. Neither the government nor the Tuscan authorities have so far responded to Long's appeal, but Prato's Chinese community may draw hope from a similar case involving San Marino, a tiny landlocked republic surrounded by northern Italy.

San Marino, unlike Italy, authorised the use of the Russian vaccine Sputnik, and Rome ruled this week that residents of the enclave who work in Italy and took the Russian shot would be exempted from having to carry a Green Pass until Dec. 31. (writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021