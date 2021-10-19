Serum Institute CEO thanks MoS health Bharati Pawar for her visit

Left Menu

Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday thanked Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar for her visit to the state and said it was a pleasure to showcase the progress in COVID-19 vaccination.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:55 IST
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday thanked Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar for her visit to the state and said it was a pleasure to showcase the progress in COVID-19 vaccination. Poonawalla said in a tweet "Dear Hon. @DrBharatippawar thank you for your kind words. It was a pleasure to showcase our progress."

Earlier in the day the Union Minster visited the Serum Institute of India in Pune and conveyed her gratitude for playing a crucial role in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country. "Today I visited Serum Institute of India, Pune, one of the prominent manufacturers of vaccines headed by Adar Poonawalla. Conveyed my gratitude for playing a crucial role in the Covid vaccination campaign in India especially," she said in a tweet.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed 99 crores on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and National Health Mission MDs of states and UTs, through a video conference yesterday. (ANI)

