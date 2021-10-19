Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 99 crore doses

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 99 crore doses. More than 37 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, according to a release by Union Health Ministry.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 99 crore landmark milestone (99,08,97,514) today. More than 37 lakh (37,92,737) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the release said. It said 16,79,090 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 21,13,647 people were given the second dose on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 70,09,41,213 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 28,99,56,301 people have been administered the second dose. India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 231 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

