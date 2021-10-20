Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Russia and Ukraine reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths, while Poland said new cases in the country increased by almost 85% from the previous week and new infections in the Netherlands jumped 44% in the week through Tuesday. * Germany may miss its target to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year due to conditions imposed by manufacturers and delivery shortfalls, a health ministry official said in a letter to Brussels seen by Reuters.

* Moscow ordered elderly people to stay home for four months and told businesses to have at least 30% of staff work from home, while Russia's deputy prime minister urged the cabinet to introduce non-working days to curb the spread of COVID-19. * The spread of COVID-19 among children in England is fuelling a rise in cases nationally and causing concern among some scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly.

* Romania reported record numbers of daily deaths and infections, as its hospital system, stretched to breaking point, ran out of intensive care beds. * One of Italy's largest Chinese communities says it is being unfairly penalised by the government's mandatory COVID-19 health pass and has asked the authorities for a flexible interpretation of the rules.

AMERICAS * Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, a top military officer and a national security adviser, died on Monday at age 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, his family said.

* National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver hopes Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving will eventually get vaccinated and said he respects New York City's COVID-19 regulations that have put the guard's season in doubt. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A "sizeable number" of people in India have not taken their second vaccine dose by the due date despite adequate supplies, but new infections fell to their lowest since early March. * China reported nine new domestically transmitted cases on Oct. 18, the highest daily tally since the end of September, with the latest outbreak prompting two northern border areas to enforce a lockdown.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Algeria lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country last month.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

* Atea Pharmaceuticals said a mid-stage trial testing its experimental COVID-19 treatment failed to meet the main goal of reducing the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate disease. * A World Health Organization-led programme to ensure poorer countries get fair access to vaccines, tests and treatments aims to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course, a draft document seen by Reuters says.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stock indexes around the world rose as U.S. technology shares extended recent gains and as earnings news was mostly upbeat, while the U.S. dollar weakened.

