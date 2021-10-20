Left Menu

U.S. homeland security secretary tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for COVID-19 after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," the DHS said on Twitter. "He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 01:43 IST
U.S. homeland security secretary tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for COVID-19 after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," the DHS said on Twitter. "He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway", the tweet added.

The secretary was scheduled to travel to Colombia along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but he is now working from home. The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to breakthrough infections in some fully vaccinated people, although their cases tend to be milder, typically without requiring hospitalization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global
4
Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

Gamma-ray Telescope selected by NASA to chart Milky Way evolution

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021