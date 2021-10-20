Left Menu

Brazil registers 12,969 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 03:46 IST
Brazil had 12,969 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 390 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has registered 21,664,879 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 603,855, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

