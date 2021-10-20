Left Menu

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 284,923

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-10-2021 04:31 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 446 more deaths from COVID-19 in the country, bringing the overall death toll since the pandemic began to 284,923.

The government has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

