Left Menu

DKMS BMST Foundation India leads the fight against blood cancer

This makes it vital for people to register as potential blood stem cell donors.In 2019, Fezal, an Indian Army man, a resident of Rajasthan, registered as a blood stem cell donor with DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organization working with a mission of providing a second chance at life to blood cancer patients.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:33 IST
DKMS BMST Foundation India leads the fight against blood cancer
  • Country:
  • India

An Army man turned as a lifesaver for a blood cancer patient 22-year-old Fezal donated his blood stem cells to save a blood cancer patient's life BENGALURU, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India is reeling under a huge burden of blood cancer and rare blood diseases such as Thalassemia and Aplastic Anemia. DKMS BMST Foundation India aims to support and help the patients to fight such diseases. Every year, over 1 lakh people are diagnosed with such diseases and a blood stem cell transplant is often the only treatment option for them. Only about 30% of the patients in need of a stem cell transplant as lifesaving treatment can find a sibling match. The rest 70% depend on finding a matching unrelated donor. This makes it vital for people to register as potential blood stem cell donors.

In 2019, Fezal, an Indian Army man, a resident of Rajasthan, registered as a blood stem cell donor with DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organization working with a mission of providing a second chance at life to blood cancer patients. His family has been serving in the Indian Army since past 2 generations. He registered at a donor registration drive organized by the foundation during his training and came up as a match for a patient in September 2021.

Fezal is not only a passionate Army personnel, but also a compassionate human being. He was posted at the India-Pakistan borders when he came as a match for a patient in need. He showed his commitment and traveled from far-off region from his posting via different transport mediums for about six days that even included 60 Kms walk and he finally traveled to Bangalore to donate his blood stem cells.

Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS-BMST said, ''Fezal's altruism can't be described in words. His overall journey is an inspiration for all of us, he took all the efforts to save the life of a stranger. It gives us immense pride in saying that Fezal is our fourth Army donor, we are grateful to Indian Army for giving us necessary permissions to carry out the blood stem cell donation process in a hassle-free manner.'' Speaking about his experience Fezal said, ''When I received the call that I have come as a match for a patient, I was overwhelmed. Without a second thought, I agreed to donate my blood stem cells to the patient in need.'' Fezal donated his blood stem cells through the PBSC (peripheral blood stem cell) method, a process similar to blood platelet donation. Peripheral blood stem cell collection is a safe and non-surgical outpatient process.

Just like Fezal, any healthy individual between the age of 18-50 can register using the online registration link www.dkms-bmst.org/register. Finding a matching blood stem cell donor is a one in a million chance for a patient. Thousands of Indian patients are still waiting for a lifesaving stem cell transplant and one step of an individual can save someone's life and give them a second chance to live.

About DKMS BMST Foundation India A non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders, such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia. Our aim is to improve the situation of patients suffering from blood cancer and other blood disorders in India and throughout the world, by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors. By doing this DKMS-BMST provides patients in need of a blood stem cell transplant with a second chance at life.

DKMS-BMST is a joint venture of two reputed non-profit organizations: BMST (Bangalore Medical Services Trust) and DKMS, one of the largest international blood stem cell donor centers in the world. To know more: www.dkms-bmst.org.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021