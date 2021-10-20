Left Menu

2 die due to dengue in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Two persons succumbed to dengue in Moradabad's Nagphani police station area, health department officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:47 IST
Visual of a Dengue patient in Moradabad's Nagphani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Two persons succumbed to dengue in Moradabad's Nagphani police station area, health department officials said on Tuesday. In the last six days, 333 tests were conducted on patients with fever and a total of 47 were found to be dengue positive through rapid kit while 27 people have been found dengue positive through Eliza test, the health department officials said.

"My father and my uncle died due to Dengue within three days," said the son of the deceased. Anti larvae disinfectant is being sprayed in the area by the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation to stem the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

A sample collection centre has also been set up in the area by the Health Department. "Seven to eight patients are being dengue positive every day," a doctor in the area said.According to official estimates, in October Uttar Pradesh reported 79 active cases of dengue.

Delhi reported its first death due to dengue this year on Monday. As many as six people were reported to be dengue positive on Tuesday at Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

