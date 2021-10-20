A UK COVID lockdown would be wrong right now, business minister says

Another COVID lockdown would be completely wrong right now as Britain is learning to live with the novel coronavirus, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday. "I absolutely think that it would be completely wrong for us to go back into a lockdown," he told Times Radio.

He said the critical indicators were hospitalizations and death rates - and that those were much lower. "And we are learning, I think, to live with the virus," Kwarteng said.

