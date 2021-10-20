Left Menu

Czech daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000, highest since April

Hospitalisations had risen to 620 as of Oct. 19, up from 249 at the start of October, with 102 people in intensive care, health ministry data showed. Cases and hospitalisations are still well below peak levels seen in early 2021 and at the end of last year when the worst of the pandemic hit.

Czech daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000, highest since April
The Czech Republic reported 3,246 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, spiking above the 3,000 level for the first time since late-April. The number of cases recorded during Tuesday was more than double the amount seen the same day a week ago. Hospitalisations had risen to 620 as of Oct. 19, up from 249 at the start of October, with 102 people in intensive care, health ministry data showed.

Cases and hospitalizations are still well below peak levels seen in early 2021 and at the end of last year when the worst of the pandemic hit. The country of 10.7 million has fully vaccinated 6.03 million people as of Tuesday. Government and health officials have said the vast majority of cases are among unvaccinated.

The government was due to discuss the rise in cases and possible measures at a meeting on Wednesday.

