UK's Kwarteng confident that inflation will be contained
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday he expected inflation to be contained but said it was a "real cause of some concern".
"I think it's a real cause of some concern because, clearly, we want inflation rates to be lower," he told BBC TV. "There's a debate at the moment as to how long this inflation will last, I'm confident that it'll be contained."
