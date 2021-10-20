Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security said. ASIA-PACIFIC * Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, eased as Victoria opened its borders to fully vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunisation levels. * All players who want a visa to compete in the Australian Open will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the country's immigration minister said, putting Novak Djokovic's title defence and Grand Slam record bid in doubt.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:31 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is aiming to ease COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants next week as infections continue to decline, the Jiji news service said on Wednesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Germany may miss its target to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year due to conditions imposed by manufacturers and delivery shortfalls, a health ministry official said in a letter to Brussels seen by Reuters. [nL1N2RF1A1 * One of Italy's largest Chinese communities says it is being unfairly penalized by the government's mandatory COVID-19 health pass and has asked the authorities for a flexible interpretation of the rules.

AMERICAS * U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer turned away a religious challenge to a requirement that healthcare workers in Maine be vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest such bid rejected by the nation's top judicial body.

* The U.S. CDC said it is considering a coronavirus "test-to-stay" program in schools instead of quarantine. * Executives with United Parcel Service Inc, Walt Disney Co, and other companies met with White House officials to discuss President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement plan for private-sector workers, amid concerns it could worsen labor shortages and supply chain woes.

* Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. * The senator leading a congressional probe into Brazil's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has recommended President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors that led to the deaths of thousands.

* Three unions representing workers at Union Pacific Corp filed lawsuits against the U.S. railroad operator's move to make vaccines mandatory for its 31,000 employees under a deadline imposed by the Biden administration for federal contractors. * U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, eased as Victoria opened its borders to fully vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunization levels.

* All players who want a visa to compete in the Australian Open will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the country's immigration minister said, putting Novak Djokovic's title defense and Grand Slam record bid in doubt. * Vietnam's exports are likely to rise 10.7% in 2021, with annual inflation expected below 4%, the prime minister said on Wednesday, promising lawmakers that economic revival lay ahead.

* India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the COVAX global sharing effort, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after one of its key backers, the WHO, said the agency could not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Algeria lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country last month. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. FDA is expected to soon recommend that persons 40 and older receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 booster shots, CNN reported. * The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares advanced on Wednesday and U.S. long-dated bond yields edged up to a five-month high on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings, while the yen slipped to a four-year low on the dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021