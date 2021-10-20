Left Menu

Delhi L-G transfers 7 IAS officers; Swati Sharma appointed health secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:15 IST
Delhi L-G transfers 7 IAS officers; Swati Sharma appointed health secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal transferred seven bureaucrats, with senior IAS officer Swati Sharma appointed as health secretary of the Delhi government, an official order stated.

The Delhi government's Services department issued the transfer and posting order of these seven IAS officers of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre where they have been given different responsibilities, according to the order dated October 18.

“Senior IAS officer of 2003 batch Swati Sharma has been given additional charge of Health and Family Welfare secretary of the Delhi government.

“She is currently posted as secretary (tourism) and has additional charges of art, culture and language along with MD Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC),” it said.

IAS officer of 2007 batch, Udit Prakash Rai has been transferred and posted as CEO Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from Director (Education). He will continue to have additional charge of special secretary Health and Family Welfare department.

The reshuffle in the health department is seen after Covid-19 cases have considerably gone down in the city.

Social Welfare secretary Garima Gupta has been transferred and posted as CEO Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). She will continue to keep additional charge of MD Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the order said.

It added that 2003 batch IAS officer Neeraj Semwal will be the new secretary-cum-commissioner (Food and Supplies). He will also hold additional charge of MD Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), relieving Ashish Kundra (AGMUT, 1996) of this charge.

Senior IAS officer of 2000 batch and secretary-cum-commissioner (development), Madhup Vyas has been given additional charge of secretary (Social Welfare).

The order said Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Himanshu Gupta (AGMUT, 2012) has been transferred and posted as director (Education) with additional charge of OSD Health and Family department along with MD DSFDC (Delhi SC/ST/OBD/Minorities and Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation).

PWD secretary and IAS officer of 2000 batch, Dilraj Kaur has been given additional charge of secretary I&FC (Irrigation and Flood Control), it added.

PTI AKM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021