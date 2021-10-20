Delhi L-G transfers 7 IAS officers; Swati Sharma appointed health secretary

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal transferred seven bureaucrats, with senior IAS officer Swati Sharma appointed as health secretary of the Delhi government, an official order stated.

The Delhi government's Services department issued the transfer and posting order of these seven IAS officers of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre where they have been given different responsibilities, according to the order dated October 18.

“Senior IAS officer of 2003 batch Swati Sharma has been given additional charge of Health and Family Welfare secretary of the Delhi government.

“She is currently posted as secretary (tourism) and has additional charges of art, culture and language along with MD Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC),” it said.

IAS officer of 2007 batch, Udit Prakash Rai has been transferred and posted as CEO Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from Director (Education). He will continue to have additional charge of special secretary Health and Family Welfare department.

The reshuffle in the health department is seen after Covid-19 cases have considerably gone down in the city.

Social Welfare secretary Garima Gupta has been transferred and posted as CEO Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). She will continue to keep additional charge of MD Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the order said.

It added that 2003 batch IAS officer Neeraj Semwal will be the new secretary-cum-commissioner (Food and Supplies). He will also hold additional charge of MD Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), relieving Ashish Kundra (AGMUT, 1996) of this charge.

Senior IAS officer of 2000 batch and secretary-cum-commissioner (development), Madhup Vyas has been given additional charge of secretary (Social Welfare).

The order said Deputy Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Himanshu Gupta (AGMUT, 2012) has been transferred and posted as director (Education) with additional charge of OSD Health and Family department along with MD DSFDC (Delhi SC/ST/OBD/Minorities and Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation).

PWD secretary and IAS officer of 2000 batch, Dilraj Kaur has been given additional charge of secretary I&FC (Irrigation and Flood Control), it added.

