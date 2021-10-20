Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,028

Russia on Wednesday reported a record 1,028 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 34,073 new infections, a surge in cases that has led authorities to press for stricter health restrictions.

Moscow's mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s on Tuesday and the Russian government proposed a week-long workplace shutdown to cope with fast-rising cases that the Kremlin has blamed on Russia's slow vaccination campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)