Poland's daily COVID cases exceed 5,000 for first time since May

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Poland reported over 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Wednesday, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of around 38 million people reported 5,559 new cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poland has reported 2,950,616 cases and 76,254 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

