Left Menu

Over 102.4 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:42 IST
Over 102.4 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states: Centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 102.4 crore (102,48,12,565) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive against the viral disease, the Centre has been supporting the states by providing them vaccines for free, the ministry said.

In the new phase of universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and Union territories, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021