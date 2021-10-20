Left Menu

Morocco to halt flights with UK, Germany and Netherlands

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Moroccan authorities will suspend direct flights with Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands over COVID-19 concerns starting on Oct. 21, flag carrier RAM said on Wednesday.

Morocco recently announced that it would impose a mandatory vaccine pass for access to public places and inter-city travel after it inoculated most of its adult population.

So far, Morocco has administered two COVID-19 vaccine doses to 21 million people in a population of 36 million and has launched a third dose programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

