Singapore extends COVID-19 curbs to Nov. 21 - health ministry
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 20-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 16:43 IST
Singapore will extend its social curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system, its health ministry said on Wednesday.
The city-state in late September reimposed curbs, restricting social interactions and dining out to two people, in order to slow virus transmission. However, daily cases have continued to rise and hit a record 3,994 on Tuesday.
