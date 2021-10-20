Two-year-old boy from Kerala recovers from Coma with ECMO support

A two-year-old boy from Kozhikode in Kerala, who slipped into Coma due to multi-organ failure, recovered fully with ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation- a heart-lung assistance machine), support service provided by the private Rela Hospital here, the hospital said on Wednesday.

The boy ''miraculously regained consciousness, survived and recovered fully without having to undergo organ transplantation, thanks to ECMO support service,'' the multi-speciality quaternary care hospital at Chromepet, said.

''ECMO in children is complicated as the insertion of the ECMO cannulas are through the neck vessels which go directly to the heart,'' said Dr Arumugam, hospital senior consultant, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, heart and lung transplantation. The hospital decided to put Adhvik on ECMO as his oxygen level did not improve in spite of all possible treatment. ''We decided to put him on ECMO as the infection percentage was more in his lungs compared to other organs,'' the doctor added.

He showed immense improvement post ECMO and his lungs started improving and he was simultaneously given supportive care where his other organs also started improving. He was taken out of ECMO within 10 days as he was out of danger, he told reporters.

Adhvik had slipped into coma due to multi-organ failure and was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). He was in mild coma when he was shifted to the Hospital here after a paediatrician in his hometown predicted liver failure. He was given 60 per cent oxygen on his arrival and had viral illness and lung infection at the time of admission.

The multi-disciplinary team led by Doctors Ravikumar and Arumugam, along with experts from the Paediatric Intensive Care, aided in the boy’s recovery without an organ transplant, the hospital said in a release. ''The boy is doing good now,'' said Dr Ravikumar, senior consultant, Paediatric Intensive Care, of the hospital.

''ECMO has become a saviour of sorts for critically ill patients and in this particular case it has definitely helped the baby to recover fast from lung infection and also avoided organ transplantation,'' said Prof Mohamed Rela, CMD of the Hospital.

