Poland facing COVID-19 'explosion' says health minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:31 IST
Poland facing COVID-19 'explosion' says health minister
Poland has seen an explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two days and if the current trend continues drastic steps will be needed, the health minister said on Wednesday, after the country reported over 5,000 daily cases for the first time since May.

"Over the last two days we have seen an explosion of the pandemic," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference, adding that next week daily cases could be "well above" 5,000.

