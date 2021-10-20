Russia's Putin approves nationwide one-week workplace shutdown from Oct. 30
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said this period, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.
Authorities across the country have made moves to curb the spread of the virus, reflecting a growing sense of urgency as they confront widespread public reluctance to get injected with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sputnik
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine developer hopes to receive WHO approval before 2022
The Single-component Sputnik Light Vaccine Authorized In UAE
WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
WHO says process of Sputnik V's approval about to be sorted out