Left Menu

Delhi sees 25 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero fatality

This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year, according to official data.The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,090.SRY SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:58 IST
Delhi sees 25 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero fatality
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported in the city last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28. Three fatalities have been recorded so far this month in Delhi -- October 18, October 2 and October 10, according to the official data.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 36 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Monday, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year, according to official data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,090.

SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021