In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 PM to 6 AM, a senior official said here.On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM is being lifted in the state, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:15 IST
Corona night curfew lifted in Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 PM to 6 AM, a senior official said here.

''On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM) is being lifted in the state,'' Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here. The order in this regard has been issued to all the officers concerned.

The state reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday and there are 112 active cases, a senior health official said, adding that 16,87,048 patients have recovered from the virus till now. After the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown, the state was continuing with night restrictions which it called 'Corona curfew'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

