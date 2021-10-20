Health News Roundup: Singapore extends COVID-19 curbs for a month as cases spike; White House to lay out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 -NBC News and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Singapore extends COVID-19 curbs for a month as cases spike

Singapore will extend its social curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system, the government said on Wednesday. The city-state in late September reimposed curbs that include limiting social interactions and dining out to two people in order to slow virus transmission. However, daily cases have continued to rise and hit a record 3,994 on Tuesday.

White House to lay out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 -NBC News

The Biden administration on Wednesday will outline its plan to vaccinate millions of kids ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is approved for younger children in coming weeks ahead of the holiday season, NBC News reported. It is working to set up vaccination clinics in partnership with 100 to 200 children's hospitals nationwide, it reported.

India delays COVID-19 vaccine supplies to WHO-backed COVAX, sources say

India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the COVAX global sharing effort, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after one of its key backers, the WHO, said the agency could not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine. The world's biggest vaccine maker resumed exports of COVID-19 doses this month for the first time since April. It has sent about 4 million to countries such as neighbouring Bangladesh and Iran, but none to COVAX.

Gates Foundation to spend $120 million to speed access to generics of Merck COVID-19 pill

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Wednesday it would spend up to $120 million to kick-start development of generic versions of Merck & Co's oral COVID-19 treatment to help ensure lower-income countries have equal access to the drug. The aim is to reduce the gap between when wealthy countries have access to the antiviral medicine, molnupiravir, and when the rest of the world can benefit from it.

China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections

China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across China, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country's zero-tolerance policy. A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Oct. 19, up from nine a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday.

UK hospitals on the edge as government resists fresh COVID measures

British hospitals are on the edge and people should wear masks and come forward for vaccines to stop them being overwhelmed by a rising wave of COVID-19 cases, senior medical figures said on Wednesday, as the government resisted calls for new measures. Britain has the eighth biggest death toll globally from COVID-19, with nearly 139,000 fatalities. But it also had a quick start to its vaccine programme and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions in England, ending social distancing measures and mask mandates.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll

Only very old and sick die of COVID if vaccinated, Italian study shows

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are highly unlikely to die of the disease unless very old and already badly ill before getting it, a study in Italy showed on Wednesday. The study by the national Health Institute (ISS), contained in a regular ISS report on COVID-19 deaths, shows the average age of people who died despite being vaccinated was 85. On average they had five underlying illnesses.

New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees

New York City employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next week or will be placed on leave and not be paid, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. City employees will receive $500 for receiving their first shot at a city-run vaccination site by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. After that, employees will be required to have at least one dose of a vaccine and show proof of vaccination to their supervisor, de Blasio said in a statement.

Putin approves week-long Russian workplace shutdown as COVID-19 surges

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Coronavirus-related deaths across Russia in the past 24 hours hit yet another daily record at 1,028, with 34,073 new infections.

